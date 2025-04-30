ArtsRock Gala With John Turturro Set For This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsRock's 2025 Gala Fundraiser will feature Emmy Award-winning actor John Turturro in conversation with WQXR's Elliott Forrest. Turturro is widely acclaimed for his roles in The Big Lebowski, Do the Right Thing, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Quiz Show, Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, Jungle Fever, Five Corners, and The Batman.

Turturro has directed six films, including Mac, which won the Caméra d'Or at Cannes. On stage, Turturro won an Obie for Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and appeared in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, End Game and Sabbath's Theater. On television, Turturro won an Emmy for his role on Monk and starred in HBO's The Night Of and The Plot Against America. He is currently seen on season 2 of Apple's series, Severance.

Mr. Turturro will discuss his life and career with Peabody award-winning broadcaster, producer and ArtsRock Executive Artistic Director, Elliott Forrest.

The festivities continue with a Gala Reception, featuring amazing food from some of Nyack's favorite restaurants Hudson House, Glitter Thicket, Olar Meu, Roost and Otto's. Gala Auction items include unique items signed by John Turturro and lunch with Broadway stars Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt and Danny Burstein and dinner with celebrity chef Chris Holland. Join us for a spectacular celebration and support ArtsRock's mission to bring exciting arts programming to audiences throughout the region.

*VIP tickets include preferred seating and access to the VIP Gala Reception as well as a photo opportunity with John Turturro. Conversation-only tickets are also available.

