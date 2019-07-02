Artists and Boy Bands of the 2000s to Perform At UCPAC This Summer

On Saturday, July 20th at 8:00 PM, join host Lance Bass of the hit boy band *NSYNC as he takes you on a journey through pop hits of the 2000s at Pop 2000 Tour! With performances by O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton, and opening act, Nitty Green and Riff.

O-Town is an American boy band formed from the first season of the MTV-produced reality television series Making the Band in 2000. As of 2015, the group consists of Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller.

American pop star Aaron Carter has been on stage and performing since just seven years of age. His first success came in 1997 when he put out his debut album, which was self titled. Just three years later it was followed up by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) in 2000, and that album went on to sell more than three million copies across the United States.

Ryan Cabrera is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Following the 2001 release of independent album Elm St., he released his first major-label album, Take It All Away, on August 17, 2004.

Tyler Hilton is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Hilton released a self-titled independent album in 2000. He also indulged his other passion, acting, by appearing in The CW's One Tree Hill and the indie cult favorite Charlie Bartlett, and playing Elvis Presley in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. Hilton's songs have been included on the Grammy Award-winning Walk the Line soundtrack and on all three of One Tree Hill's popular soundtracks.

This concert will be held at Union County Performing Art Center's Main Stage (1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ).



Visit ucpac.org/events to buy tickets.





