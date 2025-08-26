Artist Bently Spang's Tekcno Powwow Among 30+ Free Programs at Zimmerli This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artist Bently Spang will bring the latest iteration of his groundbreaking Tekcno Powwow Jr.²: To the Second Power to the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University—New Brunswick on Sunday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It takes place outdoors on Voorhees Mall, adjacent to the museum. The event is part of the museum's dynamic fall schedule, featuring more than 30 free public programs. Visitors of all ages have opportunities to engage with Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always, the unprecedented survey of contemporary Native American art, as well as other exhibitions and program series. Visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu/events for all details, including parking and registration information.

“As we continue the major exhibition Indigenous Identities through the end of the year, we are excited to welcome more artists for a new slate of programs,” said Zimmerli director Maura Reilly. “We especially look forward to Bently Spang's Tekcno Powwow, our signature event this fall, which explores how cultures interact and influence each other. It fuses traditional drums and a DJ, plus powwow and break dance—but it's so much more than a performance. It'll be a truly multi-sensorial experience for the crowd.”

Spang is an internationally known multi-disciplinary artist, curator, educator and writer. He was a guest during the Zimmerli's Indigenous Arts and Culture series in 2023 and his mixed-media sculpture Modern Warrior Series: War Shirt #3—The Great Divide is currently on view in Indigenous Identities. Since Spang debuted the Tekcno Powwow series in 2004, it has been a one-of-a-kind experience at each venue.

Comprising over 100 works across a range of media—Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always explores the multiplicities of indigeneity through the diverse practices of 97 artists, representing 74 Indigenous nations and communities across the United States. Additional exhibition-related programs offer opportunities to engage with featured artists and other visitors:

Virtual Artist Talks resume on Zoom, on select Mondays, featuring: Kay WalkingStick (Member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and Anglo), on Sept. 8, and Sonya Kelliher-Combs (Iñupiaq/Athabascan), on Nov. 3. 7 to 8 p.m.

Norman Akers (Citizen of the Osage Nation) joins us at the museum to discuss his art practice and painting Drowning Elk, on Wednesday, Sept. 10. 4 to 6 p.m.

Art Together, the Zimmerli's free, drop-in family art workshop series, returns for a new season on Sunday, Oct. 12, with a project inspired by the exhibition. 1 to 3 p.m.

SparkNight spotlights Indigenous Identities on Thursdays, Nov. 6, Celebrating Native American Heritage Month, and Dec. 4 with a performance by artist Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache and Diné), whose My Soul Remainer, a video collaboration with Nanobah Becker, is on view in the exhibition. 5 to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, Curating Indigenous Art: A Panel Conversation features esteemed curators: Candice Hopkins (Carcross/Tagish First Nation), Executive Director of Forge Project; Jami Powell (Citizen of the Osage Nation), Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Indigenous Art, Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College; and Lara Evans (Cherokee Nation), Interim CEO and President of the First People's Fund. 6 to 8 p.m.

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Natalie Diaz (Enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community) presents a public reading on Wednesday, Nov. 19, followed by a Q&A and reception. In collaboration with the Writers at Rutgers Reading Series. 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Longtime favorite series also return this fall:

Curated and led by Rutgers student educators, Highlights Tours take place on select Sundays, Sept. 14, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Dec. 14, and Saturdays, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Nov. 15 and Dec. 6. 2 to 3 p.m.

Yoga in the Galleries meets Wednesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. 10 to 11 a.m.

The popular bilingual activities at Último Domingo (Last Sunday) continue on Sept. 28, Celebrate Hispanic/Latine Heritage Month; Oct. 26, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration; and Nov. 23. 1 to 3 p.m.

SparkNight Art Parties return on Thursday, Oct. 2, Celebrating Disability Awareness Month, followed by events on Nov. 6, Celebrating Native American Heritage Month, and Dec. 4, with a performance by artist Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache and Diné). 5 to 8 p.m.

Families are invited to get creative at Art Together—the museum's free drop-in workshops—on select Sundays: Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7. 1 to 3 p.m.