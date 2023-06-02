Art House Productions Launches $500k Reopening Campaign

The campaign will support the organization's new state-of-the-art facility.

Art House Productions, a leading nonprofit arts organization dedicated to promoting local and regional artists and providing accessible arts programming in Jersey City, is thrilled to announce the launch of its $500,000 Reopening Campaign. The campaign will support the organization's new state-of-the-art facility, a two-story adaptable-use space that will serve as a hub for artistic expression and community engagement.

Situated in the heart of downtown Jersey City steps from the Grove Street PATH, Art House Productions’ new home boasts a 99-seat black box theater, a visual arts gallery, green room, dressing rooms, multi-use lobby and office space. This modern and versatile facility allows for a wide range of year-round programming, providing artists and audiences with immersive experiences and fostering a vibrant arts scene for those in the immediate and broader region to enjoy.

The campaign, already seeded with commitments from 180 Morgan Street Developers, KVibe Studios, and generous individual philanthropists, underscores Art House Productions as a driver of economic growth, vitality and business development in Jersey City. The new facility represents a significant milestone for Art House and the region, as it is expected to triple audience members, with an anticipated 30,000 visitors to their programs annually. The expanded space will accommodate larger productions, attract significant artists, and provide enhanced resources for emerging talent, further solidifying Art House's position as a premier cultural institution in Jersey City. The reopening campaign goal of $500,000 will be used to accommodate top administrative and producing talent; relaunch important programs that have been dormant while the organization operated without a space, like on-site education programs for adults and children; and additional equipment purchases needed, like a security system to protect the venue.

"The reopening of Art House Productions and our new home marks an exciting chapter in our organization's journey," said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received thus far and are thrilled to invite the community to be a part of this next phase. Together, we can continue to drive artistic excellence, foster community connections, and create unforgettable experiences for all."

Link to donate: AudienceView Professional (ovationtix.com)



