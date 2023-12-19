Art House Productions Announces SNOW BALL Gala Entertainment, Festivities & Honorees 

Have a ball at Snow Ball! Art House Productions and presenting sponsor SILVERMAN's 16th Snow Ball Gala will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 8 pm - 11:30 pm, with a VIP Dinner beginning at 6 pm, at Move The Needle inside the Lackawanna Center in Jersey City.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of the Snow Ball Gala with this year's theme Midnight Bloom, where we celebrate arts and culture in Jersey City, and the dedicated individuals who champion our mission to support artists and bring quality arts to Hudson County.

This year, Art House is proud to honor Senator-Elect LD31, Angela V. McKnight; Jersey City HEDC Director, Annisia Cialone; and JC Director of Love & Leisure, Anthony "Dancing Tony" Susco. We applaud their commitment to the Jersey City arts sector and Art House's new Performing and Visual Arts Center. Be part of the honoree celebration at the Snow Ball Gala VIP Dinner, taking place from 6 pm to 8 pm. With your VIP ticket, enjoy an exquisite three-course meal from CSW Catering, raise your glass in a toast to the honorees, be the first to explore our silent auction, and enjoy a live performance by Riverview Jazz.

From 8 pm to 11:30 pm, revel in a night of enchantment featuring an open bar, light fare, live music, DJ sets, a costume contest, and auction. Hosting this magical experience is none other than Jersey City's beloved "Queen of the Night," Harmonica Sunbeam. Embrace the Midnight Bloom theme as we set the stage for an event that promises to be the most thrilling of the post-holiday season.