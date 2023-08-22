Art House Gallery to Showcase New Work by Andrea McKenna

Her installation is about transcending identity, loss, and the realm of the beyond. 

Aug. 22, 2023

Art House Gallery to Showcase New Work by Andrea McKenna

Art House Productions will present new work by Art House’s own Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna, in the Art House Gallery, September 8th through October 1st, 2023. In this exhibit, which will also be a part of JC Fridays, McKenna will present new work created since January of this year. Her installation is about transcending identity, loss, and the realm of the beyond. 

The opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 9th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a special preview and performance by dancer Miranda Dahl on Friday, September 8th (JC Fridays), at 7:00 pm. Guests will be asked to gather outside in front of the gallery windows.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Guest Curator Lucy Rovetto says Andrea McKenna is a designer of spaces and moods, and her new one-person show: Disintegration is no exception. McKenna subtly challenges the viewer to face the truth about living, that is, living with loss. For this “Installation,” McKenna adds the effects of fire to her layers of burlap, plaster, cheesecloth, stain, acrylic, and welding slag. In her unapologetic way, the artist invites us to go to our dark places as on a search through rubble after a tragedy. Hidden in the layers of burlap and mystery, we locate all that is precious and powerful in this artist’s work. 

All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard,

Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public.

Large print for all literature regarding our exhibitions and tactile and descriptive tours are

available upon request. Email Andrea McKenna for more information at

gallery@arthouseproductions.org.




