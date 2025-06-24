Art House Gallery to Present ART OUTSIDE OF ARCHITECTURE Exhibition This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions will present Art Outside of Architecture, a new group exhibition highlighting the creative talents of the architects who designed The Hendrix—the very building that houses Art House’s gallery and performance spaces. The exhibition will be on view at the Art House Gallery in Jersey City from Saturday, July 5 through Sunday, July 27, 2025.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, July 17 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and all works will also be available for purchase online at the Art House Online Gallery.

Curated by Gallery Director Andrea McKenna, the exhibition features twelve architects stepping beyond the boundaries of their profession to explore personal expression through fine art. Featured artists include Eldion Habazaj, Farah Jalil, Alexander Mailloux, Vincent Marchetto, Alexander Mayorga, Tyler McCleary, Robert Morgan, Chloe Morris, Federico Patino, Weston Ryder, Zeel Parekh Singh, and Emil Stojakovic.

“This exhibit is especially exciting because it showcases the creative talents of the very individuals who designed our building and gallery space,” says McKenna. “It’s a compelling example of how artistic vision extends beyond professional boundaries—how a career in one discipline can naturally evolve into another, bridging the worlds of design and fine art.”

Spanning bold abstractions, surreal landscapes, photography, and more, Art Outside of Architecture offers a dynamic look at how structure can give way to imagination when the blueprint is left behind.

Comments