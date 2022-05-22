American Theater Group to Stage ALL OVER THE MAP

The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's professional theater company celebrating its tenth season, will present All Over the Map, an autobiographical one-man show performed by Bill Bowers, about his 30 years on the road performing in 26 countries, on Broadway, in the White House --and in the finest grade school cafeterias. The show begins previews June 9th, opens on June 11th and runs through June 18th, at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ.

"We are thrilled to present Bill Bowers, a true theater artist and unparalleled storyteller," noted Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director of ATG. "His performance will take audiences on a journey not only throughout the world but through the human experience we all share. We have been fortunate to have Bill perform other shows for us over the years and they have always been enthusiastically received by sold-out crowds."

Tickets are currently on sale at https://fellowshipculturalartscenter.org/event/american-theater-group-presents-all-over-the-map/?fbclid=IwAR1bIGS7rNvPQBi526Zxkje-IQnZtpUPC9TOfNnWHZzAEYK4IzbRiyrTnFI or by calling 908-580-3892. Fellowship Cultural Arts Center is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

All theater patrons must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by showing their vaccination card and photo ID. Digital copies on smart phones with both sides of the card are acceptable as are paper copies. Masks must be worn in the theater and the common areas for the safety of the residents. Tickets are priced from $35-55 with student and senior discounts available. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. There is an additional 2:30pm performance on Saturday, June 18th.

"We are pleased to welcome the American Theater Group back to the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center for their performance of "All Over the Map" this June. We are especially thrilled to welcome Bill Bowers to the stage for his unmatched storytelling!" said Brian Lawrence, President & CEO, Fellowship Senior Living.

As an actor, mime and educator, Bill Bowers has traveled throughout all 50 of the United States, and 26 countries in Europe and Asia. His Broadway credits include THE LION KING (Zazu), and THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL (Leggett), and he has appeared on the stages of Theatre for a New Audience, St. Anne's Warehouse, EST, Radio City Music Hall, The Kennedy Center, Steppenwolf, LaMaMa, and New York Fringe. He is featured in the film Two Weeks Notice, and on television in Disney's Out of the Box, Remember W.E.N.N., One Life to Life, and All My Children. Bill holds an MFA from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts, and an Honorary PhD from Rocky Mountain College. He is a student of the legendary Marcel Marceau. www.Bill-Bowers.com.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives, including its annual DramaFest for students and its PlayLab program for BIPOC and queer playwrights. ATG programming is made possible in part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org .

