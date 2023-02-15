Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces FORWARD FROM HERE: 23RD SEASON GALA

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will host Forward From Here: 23rd Season Gala on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:30pm to 8pm, at 41 Jani Court, Clifton, NJ. Forward from Here will be an interactive evening of live music, dance, silent auction with great prizes, expansive hors d'oeuvres, wine and cocktails, and community. Tickets begin at $250, and all proceeds support creation of original and dynamic dance theatre and serving schools with inclusive dance education. VIP tickets include an exclusive pre-event performance and reception at 4pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit amandaselwyndance.org/forward-from-here.

Throughout the event, short performances, speakers, artist talks, and interactive presentations will be scheduled at various locations throughout the property of Board Chair, Cinnamon Chambers-Lewis. Guests will receive a schedule of happenings upon arrival and get to 'choose their own adventure.'

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.