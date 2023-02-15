Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces FORWARD FROM HERE: 23RD SEASON GALA

The gala will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will host Forward From Here: 23rd Season Gala on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:30pm to 8pm, at 41 Jani Court, Clifton, NJ. Forward from Here will be an interactive evening of live music, dance, silent auction with great prizes, expansive hors d'oeuvres, wine and cocktails, and community. Tickets begin at $250, and all proceeds support creation of original and dynamic dance theatre and serving schools with inclusive dance education. VIP tickets include an exclusive pre-event performance and reception at 4pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit amandaselwyndance.org/forward-from-here.

Throughout the event, short performances, speakers, artist talks, and interactive presentations will be scheduled at various locations throughout the property of Board Chair, Cinnamon Chambers-Lewis. Guests will receive a schedule of happenings upon arrival and get to 'choose their own adventure.'

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.




McCarter Theatre Center Partners with Princeton University to Showcase Performance Pieces Photo
McCarter Theatre Center Partners with Princeton University to Showcase Performance Pieces Inspired by the Toni Morrison Papers
The McCarter Theatre —the Tony Award-winning performing arts center on the campus of Princeton University—will premiere a set of commissioned performances on March 24 and 25, 2023 as part of a robust calendar of campus-wide programming celebrating the acclaimed author Toni Morrison’s (1931–2019) life and legacy.
Premiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert Montano Photo
Premiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert Montano
Premiere Stages and Kean Stage co-present SMALL written and performed by actor and dancer Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill on Saturday, March 18 at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205).    
Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJ Photo
Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJPAC
Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents The Price Of Progress ~ A Live Theatrical Experience at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 PM.
Italian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in October Photo
Italian Crooner Patrizio Buanne Returns To NJPAC in October
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of the international superstar Neapolitan pop crooner Patrizio Buanne on Friday, October 20th, at 8:00 PM.

share