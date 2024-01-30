Alison Mahoney Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March

Alison Mahoney Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March

Alison Mahoney joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on March 16th.

Alison Mahoney is thrilled to be a part of Mom's Night Out! Credits include 1st Nat'l: Evita, Avery Fisher Hall: Ragtime: 20th Anniversary Concert (PBS), SONDHEIM: The Birthday Concert (PBS) Off Bway: The Public Theater, Lincoln Center, NYMF, Musicals Tonight! Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Shubert Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, ACT, Vermont Stage Company, Theatre by the Sea, Ocean State Theatre and The Randy Andys. The Singing Baker: The TODAY Show, GMA, Food Network, The Steve Harvey Show. www.alisonmahoney.com  xoxo to The Professor & Mr. B.

Dubbed, "a newly born series to be loved by BroadwayWorld.com", Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Previously announced cast members include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), and Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera). Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements and follow @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.  Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




