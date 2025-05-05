Algonquin Arts Theatre Annual Bash Brings Natural Wonder to the Stage In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre will invite the community to its biggest fundraising celebration of the year—Algonquin's Motown Magic Bash—on Saturday, June 7, 2025, featuring two performances of The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience.

Headlining this year's bash is Natural Wonder, the acclaimed Stevie Wonder tribute show fronted by the talented Gabriel Bello. With world-class musicianship, soul-stirring vocals, and a show that honors Stevie Wonder's groundbreaking catalog, Natural Wonder has captivated audiences across the country—and now, for the first time, brings its magic to Manasquan for two unforgettable shows at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

"Algonquin's Annual Bash is not only a celebration of the arts—it's a powerful reminder of the joy, connection, and community that live performance brings,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “We are thrilled to present Natural Wonder and to honor those who have given so much to our mission and our town.”

This year's Bash will also honor three extraordinary community partners whose generosity and leadership have strengthened the Algonquin and the region:

Brielle Chamber of Commerce

C. Keith Henderson

Joseph Leone Introna

The Annual Bash is Algonquin's most important fundraising event of the year, with all proceeds supporting the theatre's mainstage productions, arts education programs, and community engagement initiatives. Guests are invited to deepen their impact through silent auction donations, journal advertisements, and sponsorship opportunities.

TICKET INFORMATION:

VIP Ticket - $125

Includes a pre-show reception with open bar (beer, wine, signature cocktail), catered by Shipwreck Grill, and your choice of VIP seat.

Includes a pre-show reception with open bar (beer, wine, signature cocktail), catered by Shipwreck Grill, and your choice of VIP seat. Premium Ticket - $99

Includes a premium show ticket and access to a cash bar.

Includes a premium show ticket and access to a cash bar. Regular Ticket - $59

Includes general admission show ticket and access to a cash bar.

Tickets and more information are available now at www.AlgonquinArts.org/bash or by calling the Box Office at 732-528-9211.

