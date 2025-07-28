Algonquin Arts Theatre Reveals RENT Cast and Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its highly anticipated summer production of RENT, running August 10–18, 2025.

RENT is back in an all-new production, bringing its powerful story of love, friendship, and resilience to the Jersey Shore. With unforgettable songs like “Seasons of Love” and a message that resonates as strongly today as ever, this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is the must-see event of the summer.

RENT is directed by Ian Moore, with musical direction by Mark S. Megill and choreography by Bridget Hughes. The Production Team includes Caroline Laberdee (Stage Manager), Jason Greenhouse (Scenic Design), Roman Klima (Lighting Design), Frankie Confalone (Costume Design), Jan Topoleski (Sound Design), Joseph Ficarra (Prop Design), and Julie Nagy (Producer).

Cast of RENT

CARMEN MATARAZZO (Mark Cohen) is returning for his second show with Algonquin Arts! Past theater credits include: Sweeney Todd (Tobias Ragg), Almost, Maine (Male Actor), Clue: On Stage (Professor Plum), Spring Awakening (Moritz).



MATT DALTON (ROGER) Matt is so excited to be putting on Rent at the Algonquin. This is his first show with Algonquin, and he's happy to be acting alongside so many talented people. He has also been in Rock Of Ages (Drew Boley), Be More Chill (Jermey Heere), and The Polar Express Train Ride (Santa and others).



LISBETH MARIA (MIMI) is a Mercer alum and current Montclair Theatre student. Lisbeth is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut! Past credits include: In The Heights (BToP), White Christmas (Newtown Theatre), The Clean House (Kelsey Theatre), Anna In the Tropics (MSU).



ANGELINA AMATO (MAUREEN) is a current student at Berklee College of Music where she is majoring in Music Business and double minoring in Teaching Voice and Musical Theatre. Previous credits include: Alice by Heart (Alice), Spring Awakening (Ensemble), Be More Chill (Chloe Valentine), and Carrie: the Musical (Chris Hargansen).



JORDAN SOUTHERLAND (JOANNE) is a passionate performer and vocalist from Eatontown, NJ. A graduate of New Jersey City University with a BA in Music Education, Jordan has appeared in Hair, In the Heights, Joseph …. Dreamcoat, Les Misérables (Eponine) and Spelling Bee (Mitch). Jordan brings a powerful R&B/soul influence to the stage. She is currently pursuing opportunities in musical theater, performance, and artist development.



ARRON LITTLE (COLLINS) is ecstatic to be in his third production with Algonquin. Previous credits include: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Schroeder), Spring Awakening (Ernst), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Dolokhov), Something Rotten! (Nigel Bottom), and A Chorus Line (Paul San Marco).



TIM WEPUHULU (ANGEL) is excited to be back in the theater world after a two-year hiatus, and in the heartwarming musical Rent. Theater is a part of Tim's passion, and he has been performing in shows for nearly nine years. Previous roles include: Lion King (Young Simba), Rent (Angel), Spelling Bee (Leaf), Kinky Boots (Angel), A Chorus Line (Frank), and the ensembles of Legally Blonde, Les Misérables, Elf and A Christmas Carol.



TRAVIS GASTON (BENNY) is thrilled to play Benny as this will be his first leading role in community theater. He played Prince Eric in his high school musical. He has a dream to be on a Broadway stage.



ZACK BLISS (ENSEMBLE) is returning to the AAT stage after making his Algonquin debut last summer in Spring Awakening, as a member of the ensemble and emergency cover for Ernst. Some credits include: Be More Chill (Jeremy Heere), The Addams Family (Lucas Beineke), and many others that would unfortunately take him over the word count.



MADS FERNANDEZ (ENSEMBLE) is excited to be back at AAT. Mads has worked both on and offstage in many shows here. AAT shows they've appeared in include: Godspell (Learn Your Lessons) & Tommy (Harmonica Player). Other credits include: Ordinary Days (Claire), The Spongebob Musical (Karen), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey).



JOHNNY FRIEDMAN (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to take part in his second Algonquin production! Some recent credits include: Something Rotten (Shakespeare), Amadeus (Venticello) and Spring Awakening (Ensemble).



EDDIE HERNANDEZ (ENSEMBLE) previous credits include: Les Misérables (Jean Valjean), RENT (Mark Cohen), and In the Heights (Piragua Guy). Eddie is a 2017 Basie Award winner for Outstanding Featured Ensemble Performer. After several years away from the stage, he is thrilled to be back doing what he loves.



JULIET HOUNSELL (ENSEMBLE) is excited to return to the Algonquin stage after first appearing in (Ilse) last summer. Other credits include: Addams Family (Wednesday), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa), and Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Frances).



Niko Lento (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be making his Algonquin debut! Some recent credits include: Cruel Intentions the Musical (Ensemble) and Evil Dead the Musical (Ash Williams).



ALIZA L.E.A LIRANZO (ENSEMBLE) is originally from Jersey City and resides in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. She is ecstatic to be in her first Algonquin production. Communal Credits: BatBoy (Sheriff Reynolds), Legally Blonde (Paulette), In The Heights (Abuela Claudia), Twelfth Night (Maria) and Rock of Ages (Justice).



JILLIAN MORAN (ENSEMBLE) is so excited to be back on the Algonquin stage! Recent credits include: Spring Awakening (Ensemble) and Jekyll and Hyde (Ensemble).



HOPE REYES (ENSEMBLE) is a dancer, performer, and teacher from Edison, NJ with a BFA in Dance from Rutgers Mason Gross. She recently performed in Kinky Boots (Angel/Dance Captain) with Phoenix Productions in Red Bank and is excited to make her Algonquin debut in Rent.



XIOMARA ROSAS (ENSEMBLE) is very happy to be doing her second show at the Algonquin Theatre. She was previously seen in the ensemble of Grease and in the musical Mean Girls (Janice).



AMY SCRAGGS (ENSEMBLE) is beyond excited to step back on the Algonquin stage this summer! She is a rising senior at DeSales University where she is studying theatre, with a concentration in musical theatre. Most recent credits include: Little Shop of Horrors (Voice of Audrey II US) and Spring Awakening (Thea).

For more information about RENT or other upcoming productions at Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.