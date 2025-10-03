AT HOME AT THE ZOO Comes to Hudson Theatre Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson Theatre Works is starting its season of plays, until the Performing Arts Center is completed, at the historic Weehawken Water Tower.

Edward Albee’s “At Home at the Zoo” combines Albee’s groundbreaking 1959 short play The Zoo Story with his acclaimed prequel Homelife written in 2004. Together these short plays form Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo, the complete story of publishing executive Peter, his wife Ann, and Jerry, the volatile stranger Peter meets in the park. The play begins with Homelife, and offers a revealing look at Peter and Ann’s rocky marriage, their brutal attempts to communicate, and the loneliness within their shared life. The tension escalates in the next act, The Zoo Story. While reading on a Central Park bench, a stranger walks up to Peter and declares that he has “been to the zoo!” The man, Jerry, begins to tell tale after tale, probe deep into Peter’s life, and attempt to take the bench for himself.

The play includes Quinn Cassavale (The Lover, Little Foxes), Gregory Erbach, (A Steady Rain. Uncle Vanya), and Tony Knotts (Body of an American, Desire Under the Elms).

The show is directed by Frank Licato produced and stage designed by Gregory Erbach, Sound Design/Music by Donald Stark, Fight Choreography by Rick Sordelet and Stage Managed by Dawn D’Arrigo.

Also, on Monday, October 20th, we will be presenting a reading of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” by Heidi Schreck, with Nancy Giles. A reading co-sponsored with North Hudson Resistance. An American actress and commentator, perhaps best known for her appearances in the series China Beach and on CBS News Sunday Morning.