ARTFULLY EARNEST: THEATRICAL OUTINGS WITH TUG RICE On Exhibit At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey

Patrons of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey are in for a special treat when they attend the Theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Colorfully lining the walls of the acclaimed theatre's James R. Gillen Petite Promenade is a brand-new art exhibition titled "Artfully Earnest: Theatrical Outings with Tug Rice".

Tug Rice is a prominent illustrator and actor based in New York City. He has partnered with numerous renowned institutions such as Harper's Bazaar, Elle Décor, Broadway.com, and - most recently - Harry Winston. Rice pays homage to a New York gone by in a wonderfully sophisticated and witty manner. His wit extends beyond the canvas, as Rice is a clever and captivating stage actor as well. He can be seen playing Jack Worthing in The Shakespeare Theatre's current production of The Importance of Being Earnest, running until June 1st.

Rice first dipped a toe into the world of illustration as a child. "As a kid, I drew when I was happy or sad," said Rice. "It also became a kind of meditative practice." An innocent preoccupation in his childhood has now turned into a notable career. Despite never receiving formal training in the visual arts, Rice has found success in the form of many commissioned projects. "As a commercial illustrator, I'm usually told what to draw." Rice commented on one of his most inspiring partnerships - Broadway.com - for which he produces a weekly column. With these collaborations, Rice is often tasked with capturing iconic moments in theatre, television, and film, such as Glinda and her transportive bubble in the Broadway production of Wicked. "[Not] only is it a world that's close to my heart, but it ends up being a kind of time capsule for a production. I try to capture the spirit of the play rather than depict it completely accurately in the way a photograph can." For his solo exhibition at The Shakespeare Theatre, Rice was certain to showcase pieces that pay honorable tribute to the theatre.

Rice pointed out several similarities between creating art and putting up a theatrical production. "Like a writer, I first create a scenario," Rice began. "Then, like a director, I cast the players and figure out where I want to place them. I draw their surroundings like a scenic designer and give them clothing like a Costume Designer...And I make sure it's all working; that the right story is being told." From Rice's perspective, illustrating is a task that requires the donning of many hats to produce a satisfactory result. Conversely, when acting, he has only one objective: to be present. "It's a nice change, focusing on the truth of the moment rather than the big picture." Rice remarked that he's often asked which he loves more: theatre or illustration. He says, quite earnestly, that he can't say. Acting and drawing "have both got [his] heart."

Tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest range from $62 to $82. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $20 student tickets with a valid student ID, discounted tickets purchased through TDF, and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including Subscription discounts and 10% discounts for members of PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, AAA, and Madison Loyalty Club card holders. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

