AN ARABIC NIGHT WITH BASSEM YOUSSEF to be Presented at NJPAC

Prudential North to Shore will present An Arabic night with Bassem Youssef at NJPC for two performances on Sunday, June 22, at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.



Bassem’s Arabic standup show offers a unique and innovative experience, presenting a groundbreaking 90-minute performance of Arabic comedy. Standup comedy is a relatively new art form within Arabic culture, and this show dares to explore subversive narratives, incorporating bold language that is rarely heard in traditional Arabic live performances.



As such, there is a clear warning advising Arabic audiences to attend "at their own risk." Bassem successfully connects with Arabic audiences from various countries, which is no small feat considering the significant variations in dialects and cultural references across the Arab world—each dialect often embodies its own comedic nuances. He takes the audience on a personal journey through his life before fame, highlighting humorous moments that resonate with multiple generations and cultures. This distinctive performance of Arabic comedy has garnered considerable success in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.



Bassem Youssef, often referred to as the Jon Stewart of the Arab world, is a cardiac surgeon who gained prominence as the host of Al Bernameg, the first political satire show in the Middle East. What began as a brief 5-minute presentation on YouTube evolved into a groundbreaking online-to-TV transition, becoming the most-watched program across the region with an impressive 30 million viewers weekly and over a million subscribers on its YouTube channel. In recognition of his remarkable achievements, Youssef was named one of Time Magazine's most influential figures in 2013 under the "Pioneers" category, received the International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists, and was selected by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the world's leading thinkers that same year. Currently, Youssef performs his one-man show, THE MIDDLE BEAST, around the world. Additionally, the first installment of his children's book series, The Magical Reality of Nadia, was published by Scholastic on February 2, 2021, and is in the process of being adapted into an animated series. Bassem can also be seen in various streaming projects, including MO on Netflix, RAMY on Hulu, LIONESS on Paramount+, and UPLOAD on Amazon.