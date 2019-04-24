Writers On A New England Stage Presents Pulitzer Prize Winner Jared Diamond

Noted polymath Jared Diamond, the author of landmark bestsellers Guns, Germs, and Steel and Collapse, is coming to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series on Thursday, May 9. He will discuss UPHEAVAL: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis, a brilliant new theory of how and why some nations recover from trauma and others don't.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region.

In his landmark international bestsellers Guns, Germs and Steel and Collapse, Jared Diamond transformed our understanding of what makes civilizations rise and fall. Now, in the third book in this monumental trilogy, he reveals through seven countries how nations can survive defining upheavals. Looking ahead to the future, he investigates whether the United States, and the world, are squandering their natural advantages and are on a devastating path towards catastrophe. Exhibiting the awe-inspiring grasp of history, geography, economics, and anthropology that marks all Diamond's work, UPHEAVAL reveals how both nations and individuals can become more resilient.

Jared Diamond is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Guns, Germs, and Steel, which was named one of Time's best non-fiction books of all time, the number one international bestseller Collapse, and most recently The World Until Yesterday. A professor of geography at UCLA, Diamond's work has been influential in the fields of anthropology, biology, ornithology, ecology, and history, among others.

Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Jared Diamond with UPHEAVAL on Thursday, May 9, at 7 pm are $13.75. Vouchers for the featured book, UPHEAVAL ($35 hardcover), can be purchased in advance and redeemed on the event night for signed copy/ies. Seating for this event is reserved. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





