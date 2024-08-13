WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE To Welcome Author Richard Powers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, October 1, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss his new book PLAYGROUND.

His new and exciting novel features four characters with interlaced pasts as they are drawn together on the history-scarred island of Makatea. The tiny atoll has become the backdrop to humanity's next frontier – autonomous floating cities on the open seas. Richard Powers showcases an oceanic-sized narrative that melds captivating characters with contemporary themes of climate change and artificial intelligence.

The event starts at 7pm and includes a moderated literary conversation with NHPR's Julia Furukawa, host of All Things Considered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richard Powers is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory and the New York Times bestselling novel Bewilderment. He also wrote the acclaimed works Orfeo, Generosity: An Enhancement, The Echo Maker, and many more national best-selling novels. Powers worked as a computer programmer in Boston before dedicating himself to his first novel, Three Farmers on Their Way to a Dance. The novel was met with critical acclaim and jump started his storied literary career. Richard Powers now lives and writes in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Writers on a New England Stage: Richard Powers with PLAYGROUND on Tuesday, October 1, at 7pm is $18. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (Playground, $30 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

About Writers on a New England Stage

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult, all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio and available for on-demand listening at NHPR.org.

