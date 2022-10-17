Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WONDERLAND Comes to The Majestic This Month

Performances run October 21 - 23.

Oct. 17, 2022  

The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts will present Wonderland October 21 - 23!


Majestic's Wonderland stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Becky Rush.

An eclectic mix of music that ranges from gypsy swing to doo-wop to bluegrass will have you grinning like a Cheshire cat!

Book adapted by James DeVita, Music and Lyrics by Bill Francoeur / Wonderland! is an unabashedly silly adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass. With hip-hopping music, it is an upbeat, coming-of-age story that audiences of all ages will adore! You'll recognize some of your favorite familiar characters of Alice's Wonderland along with meeting dozens of new ones: a baseball team, a gospel group called The Responsibilities, a train conductor, star-struck tourists, plastic light-saber wielding knights, and much more. You'll love the toe-tapping musical renditions of "Jabberwocky" and "The Walrus and the Carpenter" as well as other great numbers such as "Anything's Possible," "Step by Step" and the hysterical "I Was a Good Egg But Then I Done Went Bad," sung by Humpty Dumpty and the Dixie Chickens!

Join us for Wonderland on Friday October 21 at 7pm, Saturday October 22 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, October 23 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page Street Manchester, NH 03109. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.


