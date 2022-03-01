Volunteers Needed For Jaffrey's St. Patrick's Parade And The Shamrock Festival

The Park Theatre has volunteer opportunities for its week-long Shamrock Festival. The Park Theatre's Festival opens with the annual Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, ushering in a week of celebrity musical performers, acclaimed movies, stand-up comedy, and an award-winning author all the way from County Tipperary.

Volunteers are invited to apply to help with the parade as well as concerts, movies and other events and are welcomed to watch the shows they work without charge depending on available seats. The Theatre also invites interested people to join its regular volunteer crew.

Sign up at www.theparktheatre.org; click on the "contact & info" tab. Or call (603) 532-9300.