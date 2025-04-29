UGLY LIES THE BONE Comes to New Hampshire Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire Theatre Project will continue its 2024-2025 Season, New Stages, with a powerful, gripping drama - Ugly Lies the Bone by Lindsey Ferrentino premiering Friday May 2.

Ugly Lies the Bone explores the story of a wounded war veteran, suffering from PTSD, who finally returns home to the small town of Space Coast, Florida, as the final space shuttle is about to launch. She must confront her scars - both external and internal - and a home that may have changed even more than her. Experimenting with a pioneering virtual reality therapy, she builds a breath-taking new world where she can escape her pain. The play deals honestly with deep trauma and the ways we learn to live with it, even as we struggle to find a way to heal.

The show originally premiered in 2015 with a production by Roundabout Underground. New Hampshire Theatre Project Executive Director, Sean Robinson, discovered the script among countless plays he considered for NHTP’s 2024-2025 season. Robinson says, “I had been reading so many different scripts for so many different shows, and this one just grabbed me right away and held on the whole time. It wasn’t something I’d heard about previously, but it felt like the perfect choice for NHTP. This season has been all about New Stages and part of that effort has been to showcase mainstage shows that reflect some of the topics explored by our Elephant-in-the-Room Series®. Ugly Lies the Bone has such nuance and authenticity in its portrayal of PTSD, and PTS (particularly in first responders) is something we’ve been focused on quite a bit with our EITRS® program Aftermath that has toured around the state for the past couple of years. This show seemed to be a perfect chance to further explore and discuss this topic in a new, creative and dramatic way- and to tell a story that will move people.”

Director Jordan Formichelli, directing for the first time for New Hampshire Theatre Project, says, “When I was approached for this piece, I was immediately drawn to the story. It touches on so much... from the military vet experience to therapy to the connections we have with our environment and physical appearance. The play is so beautifully written and so relatable.”

“When the opportunity came to me to direct with New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP), I could not turn that down,” Formichelli continues. “Ever since I came back to Portsmouth a decade ago, I have enjoyed dozens of shows at NHTP. The company has always held a place in my heart as a group that brings compelling works to the stage and sets a high standard for their productions. Now to direct and bring together a group of wonderful artists and storytellers to bring "Ugly Lies the Bone" to NHTP has brought my heart a lot of joy.”

Heather Howe stars as Jess, the war veteran coming home after three tours. “It’s been really incredible to work with NHTP for the first time, especially on this beautiful show,” says Howe. “Although this story is about the especially challenging hardships that Jess faces, it is also just as much about the relatable and sometimes familiar relationship challenges she and the people around her navigate everyday. Throughout this process, we’ve focused strongly on finding the honesty in each and every moment. I hope audiences can feel that.”

Formichelli says, “NHTP is a staple of NH theatre and the arts scene in Portsmouth and beyond. I highly recommend returning if you've been here before, or experiencing it for the first time. Either way, you don't get to experience theatre like this, with such special effects and dynamic performances, all in such an intimate space!”

Ugly Lies the Bone opens May 2 at New Hampshire Theatre Project at 959 Islington St. #3 in Portsmouth’s West End. Performances run through May 18, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4:00pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The cast features: Heather Howe, Katelin Garland, Daniel Kehr, Nick Allen, and Mel Clark-Morse. The event is sponsored by JCM Management Company, Inc.

