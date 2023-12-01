The Majestic Theatre Presents Meredith Willson's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, “The Music Man”, and based on the movie of the same name.

Dec. 01, 2023

The Majestic Theatre presents Meredith Willson's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET on December 8, 9 & 10!

Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas,” this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying.

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, “The Music Man”, and based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson.

Majestic's Miracle on 34th Street is directed by Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.

Join The Majestic for this warmhearted Christmas Musical sure to put you in the holiday spirit! Performances on Friday, December 8 at 7pm, Saturday, December 9 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 10 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. 

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit Click Here for more information.


Recommended For You