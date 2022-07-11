THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is Now Playing at Weathervane

The Weathervane Theatre presents the jukebox musical sensation The Marvelous Wonderettes. Sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, this delightful musical comedy plays in alternating repertory July 6 - August 3 and September 10 - 18, 2022.

In this smash Off-Broadway hit, take a trip down musical memory lane! Join four friends as they gather for their 10 year high school reunion and share over 30 classic hits of the 50's and 60's like "Lollipop," "It's My Party," "Dream Lover," and "Stupid Cupid." Created by Roger Bean, The Marvelous Wonderettes is directed and choreographed by Taryn Herman.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes is a show that appeals to all ages for a number of reasons--the songs are recognizable, the characters remind us of ourselves, or people we know/have known, our time in school, and it's just good fun," said Herman. "We all have that group of friends that no matter how much time has passed, it always ends up being the same, and that's a comfort. Adding in the nonstop tunes, energy and laughs--it makes for an easily enjoyable time."

Leaning on the idea that the Wonderettes are people the audience would know, the cast is composed of familiar Weathervane alums: Reanne Acasio (Hello, Dolly!), Liz Flemming (The Addams Family), Marisa Kirby (Always, Patsy Cline), and Jewell Noel (The Mountaintop).

"This season is very artist driven, as always," said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. "I could think of no better cast for this charming musical than these four artists who continue to win the hearts

In addition to direction and choreography by Herman, The Marvelous Wonderettes features music direction by Jake Collins and music supervision by Colin Keating. The design team consists of Ariana C. Cardoza (sound design), Anna Gautreaux (scenic design and scenic charge), Ian Evans (lighting design), Hillary Jeffers (costume and wig design), and (LB) Amber Slater (properties design). Additional creative team: Scout Hough (technical direction), Rien Schlecht (production manager), Whitley Body and Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), Sophie Klokinis and Kara Procell (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high level risk for Covid-19.

The Marvelous Wonderettes opened Wednesday, July 6th and runs in alternating repertory through Wednesday, August 3rd. It will return in September and play in alternating repertory Saturday, September 10th through Sunday September 11th. Suitable for all audiences, school matinees of The Marvelous Wonderettes are available. For more information, contact Ethan Paulini at ethan@weathervanenh.org

Weathervane's 57th rep season runs July 1 - October 9. Summer performances run Monday - Saturday with 7:30 PM performances and 2 PM matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday - Saturday with 7 PM performances and 2 PM performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional season 57 productions include Eurydice, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Class Act, Blood Brothers, Intimate Apparel, and A Chorus Line. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person. The Box Office (located at 389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield) is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.