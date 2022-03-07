SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Opens This Month at NH Theatre Project

New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2021-22 MainStage season continues March 18 with the unconventional new dramedy Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl. Directed by CJ Lewis, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat in the woods. Filled with insightful humor, this compassionate new script asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us. While satirizing the contemporary fad of seeking instant enlightenment from a hip retreat, the play poignantly explores our desperate need to communicate with each other and find human connection in a challenging, fragmented world.

Director and Sound Designer CJ Lewis says, "We share stories when we gather in the theater to remind ourselves that we're not all alone in the universe. This nearly dialogue-less play follows a group of strangers who are seeking relief from the challenges of life. Their muted interactions give us a chance to lean in close and intimately observe that profound connections can reveal themselves in the smallest moments."

Small Mouth Sounds stars Amanda Dane, Drew DeSimone, Peter Josephson, Stephanie Lazenby, Michael Towle, and Constance Witman with Lighting by Ben Bagley, Scene and Prop Design by Justin Lahue, Costume Design by Molly Sullivan, Stage Management by Corrie Owens-Beauchesne, and music from Cynthia Chatis.

Small Mouth Sounds will be performed live at NHTP March 18 through April 3. Full information, performance dates, and ticket links can be found at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

In connection with NHTP's Small Mouth Sounds, the Community Connector Series will continue as a hybrid event - both live and online - on Wednesday, March 23 from 5:30 - 6:30 pm with the season theme of "Spirituality in a Secular World ". Panelists are Liz Korabek-Emerson, Mindfulness Trainer and member of Natural Dharma Fellowship; Bill Redfield, Wisdom Teacher and former parish minister; and Robert Sapiro, Director of Community Outreach at Green Acre Baha'i Center of Learning. This facilitated discussion is free and open to the public with registration required. For more information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2021-2022 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org