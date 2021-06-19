SEMINAR Will Be Performed at the Hatbox in July

Presented by RGC Theatrical: "Seminar", a biting Broadway comedy, is coming to the Hatbox Theatre from July 9th through July 18th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com .

From Pulitzer Prize nominee and creator of hit TV show "Smash" Theresa Rebeck gives us "Seminar," a provocative dramedy that will have you laughing with the cast and feeling their tension. Four aspiring young novelists sign up for private writing classes with Leonard, an international literary figure. Under his recklessly brilliant and unorthodox instruction, some thrive and others flounder, alliances are made and broken, sex is used as a weapon, and hearts are unmoored. The wordplay is not the only thing that turns vicious as innocence collides with experience in this brilliant piece of theatre.

After 14 months of staying inside, "Seminar" by Theresa Rebeck is the perfect reason to get out and experience live theatre once more. Starring Nicole Jones as Kate, Colin Malette as Leonard, and Joel Michael King as Martin, the talent in this production is peerless. Jones' take on Kate makes the art of acting seem so effortless and easy, and is a delight to watch. Malette gives us a delicious take on Leonard that we love to hate, and King expertly embodies the many facets of a misunderstood and meek writer who just wants to be loved.