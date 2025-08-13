Review: INTO THE WOODS at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

Some fairy tales are all sunshine and happy ever afters. You know the ones. A damsel in distress finds her prince, they ride off into the sunset, and all their problems conveniently disappear. But Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine were never ones for simple stories. In their masterful musical, Into the Woods, they take those classic fairy tales and twist them up like tangled yarn, asking what happens when the dust settles and everyone's wishes would come true. The answer? A whole lot of messy, complicated, and surprisingly human stuff.

The first act is a total delight. With a lighthearted narrator (Jamie Bradley) guiding the action, we meet a cast of fairy tale characters we all know and love from our youth. We meet a sharp-tongued Little Red Riding Hood, a not-so-bright Jack of beanstalk fame fondly attached to his cow, Milky White and beleaguered by his doting mother. There is a deeply troubled Rapunzel, and a beautiful storybook, Cinderella, who longs to escape her wicked family, headed by her evil Stepmother and stepsisters, Florinda and Lucinda,

Two bromantic, self-absorbed princes, wander lustfully in the action in pursuit of their fair maidens while a Baker and his wife, who are desperate for a child, are confronted with a grotesque witch who promises to grant their wish only if they can complete a bizarre scavenger hunt.

The first act is a whirlwind of a bedtime story where the mood is light, the songs are brimming with hope, and everyone's wishes would seem just to be within reach.

But as the second act arrives, the story takes a sharp turn. The wishes have been granted, but the proverbial "happily ever after" does not quite stick. The characters realize that getting what you want does not automatically make you happy, and that the choices we make to get there have consequences. The show becomes the “Real Housewives of the Enchanted Forest.”

Fortunately, this production nails the balance between the light and the dark. The cast, a brilliant mix of Seacoast Rep regulars and some new fresh faces, adeptly portrays happy and profound in an engaging production.

At the center of it all are the Baker and his Wife, played with a soulfulness that feels incredibly real. Christian Arnold and Greta Swartz have a beautiful connection that makes their shared longing for a child believable. Their journey from a united front in “It Takes Two” to their individual antics in the second act provides the emotional anchor of the show. Swartz’s performance of “Moments in the Woods” is a standout, capturing the conflicted feelings of a person caught between a life she has and a life she almost had. Arnold’s portrayal is perfect and lively with Broadway belting vocals.

Janis Hudson transitions from the unsightly witch to fetching beauty in mere seconds thanks to crafty stage effects and a quick costume change. Hudson, a newcomer to SRT, is stunning on stage with a commanding presence and a powerhouse voice. Her portrayal revealed a core of tenderness beneath her evil exterior, and her soaring vocals on ballads like "Last Midnight" and "Stay with Me" were major highlights.

In the banter between the two preening and ego driven princes, Sean Mullaney and Jared LeMay are wonderfully cast with large doses of overacting in their duet, “Agony.”

Aidan Campbell as Jack, creates an engaging combination of innocence and bravado complimented by his doting mother, Olivia Buckley. Jack’s cow amusingly comes to life by dual puppeteers Sean Armstrong Verre and Samay Sabera.

Hadley Withington, a SRT favorite, is a Disney-esque Cinderella with an amazing voice and a lighthearted air that creates some whimsical moments in the show.

Maggie Cavanaugh’s Little Red Riding Hood is an impish and spunky delight while Stepmother, Jennifer Bubriski and daughters Florinda, (Michelle Faria), and Lucinda, (Ella Luke) are fully engaged in their mean girl personas.

Megan Paluzzi as Rapunzel is appropriately annoying as she bellows from her far-off tower.

Stage director, Alyssa Dumas, expertly guides the ensemble cast into beautifully rendered characterizations. Set designer, Dave Walters and scenic artist, Nura Walters did an outstanding job creating a deep forest with a hint of storybook fantasy.

A lush sounding orchestra, under the direction of Amanda Morgan, brought Sondheim's challenging musical score to life with flair and nuance. It is amazing that the score runs the gamut from a highly syncopated and impossibly quick tune, “Your Fault,” to the soothing melody of “No One is Alone.” The genius of Stephen Sondheim is thriving at this Seacoast theater.

The continued run of the show could benefit from actors being more articulate in word pronunciations, so that the audience distinctly hears every word. Some first act numbers sounded a bit garbled.

They could also pay attention to punching up the timing of many of the one-line zingers that run through the show. Do not throw away the great lines. Timing will be your best friend toward a spectacular performance.

While the show is storybook in nature, it is not really a kids show like SRTs recent productions of “Cinderella” and “Shrek.” Know that there are lots of adult themes presented and the running time falls a bit under three hours with intermission.

