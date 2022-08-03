ROOMFUL OF BLUES To Play Park Theatre Stage With Special Guest, August 19

Five-time Grammy nominated Roomful of Blues will perform a concert at the acoustically acclaimed Park Theatre performing arts center on Friday, August 19 at 7:30pm. This concert will be extra special because a former member of the band and Jaffrey resident Carl Querfurth will re-join the band for The Park Theatre performance. Carl, a trombonist, played with Roomful of Blues for over 12 years and produced four of the band's albums.

Even though Roomful of Blues' lineup has changed much over the years, the band has always been one of the world's tightest, most joyful blues ensembles. Currently, the band has never sounded fresher or stronger in an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon. Singer Phil Pemberton brings his sweet and soulful vocals and adds another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B, and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor. Along with bassist John Turner, trumpeter Carl Gerhard, drummer Chris Anzalone, keyboardist Rusty Scott, baritone and tenor saxophonist Alek Razdan, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, Roomful keeps on rockin' into the next decade!

With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular, and radio success and a legion of fans across the globe.

DownBeat magazine says Roomful of Blues "is in a class by themselves." With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues, and R&B, it's no wonder why the great Count Basie called them "the hottest blues band I ever heard." Since 1967, the group's deeply rooted blend of swing, rock 'n' roll, jump, blues, and soul has earned it 5 Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for "Best Blues Band."

Advance tickets for Roomful of Blues are $35 each. Day of concert tickets are $40. They can be purchased by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the heart of Mount Monadnock. The facility is fully accessible.