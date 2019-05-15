Pontine Theatre to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $10,000 to Pontine Theatre (NH Mime Co. d/b/a Pontine) for its regional touring program. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as Pontine Theatre are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

The NEA grant will support Pontine's regional tour of original stage works that explore the literature and culture of New England. The tour will serve largely rural communities through partnerships with libraries, museums, and historical societies as well as programs presented at assisted living communities and senior centers.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





