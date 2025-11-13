Pontine Theatre Will Present A NEW ENGLAND CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pontine Theatre will open its annual production of A New England Christmas on November 28, running through December 14 at the historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse. The 2025 program will feature original stagings of Eugene Woods’ Christmas Back Home, a reflection on small-town holiday traditions circa 1905, and Annie Trumbull Slosson’s 1890 story “A Speakin’ Ghost,” which centers on the Seacoast’s Jenness family of Odiorne Point Road.

Ghost stories once played a significant role in Victorian-era Christmas traditions, and Pontine’s seasonal offering will revisit that history through adaptations rooted in New England literature. Live music will be performed by Ellen Carlson and members of the New England Fiddle Ensemble, and the performance will include a Christmas carol sing-along and an onstage post-show reception. The program is recommended for adults and children ages 12 and older.

Pontine Theatre, founded in 1977 and led by Co-Artistic Directors Marguerite Mathews and Gregory Gathers, has produced more than fifty original works influenced by the actor-training methods of Étienne Decroux. The company continues its focus on actor-based physical theatre, puppetry, toy theatre, and storytelling for regional audiences.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $32 for adults and $29 for seniors and students, available at pontine.org. The Plains Schoolhouse venue at #1 Plains Avenue offers free onsite parking and is fully accessible. For additional information, contact info@pontine.org or call 603-436-6660.