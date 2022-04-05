Park Theatre Prepares For 100th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

On May 1, 1922, an Italian immigrant named Romolo Vanni opened a business in Jaffrey, New Hampshire that would make a profound and long-lasting impression on a little mill town. The business was a moving picture theatre. He called it The Park Theatre to memorialize its facing across Main Street to Jaffrey's downtown park common. Immediately it was a hit with people queuing up around the block to see Hollywood silent movies and occasional traveling vaudeville shows. For over half a century, it provided entertainment for the Monadnock Region and north-central Massachusetts.

The rebuilt from the ground up and reimagined Park Theatre that opened last August will celebrate the founding of the original theater with a weekend of events starting on Friday, April 29 and ending on the anniversary day of May 1.

The first event will be a concert featuring the 18-year-old blues sensation Veronica Lewis. A New Hampshire native, Ms. Lewis has sprung onto the music scene in a dazzling manner at a very young age. Her debut album hit the Billboard blues charts at #2. She is also nominated for two 2022 Blues Music Awards. The music industry spotlight is on her. The Park Theatre will present Veronica Lewis on Friday, April 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $24-$29.

The weekend's events continue with The Best Concert on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30pm. This concert features some of the best music throughout the Monadnock Region. Artists include the folk duo Green Heron, master guitar/percussionist Senie Hunt, and ragtime favorite Mill City Rags. Tickets are $20.

Finally, on Sunday, May 1 at 5pm, The 100 Party begins. The event will be a celebration of the 100-year history of the theatre. There will be special guests & speakers, historic exhibits, live music, dedications and more. Champagne and hors d'oeuvres will be served. A cash bar will also be available. This fundraising event ends with an exclusive showing of the #1 movie from 1922, Grandma's Boy. It stars one of The Kings Of silent film comedies, Harold Lloyd. The film will be accompanied on the organ by one of the best silent film accompanists in the nation, Jeff Rapsis. Jeff is well known in the region for his frequent and beloved silent film scores performed live. Tickets for The 100 Party are $50 each.

"We have a great and profound reason to celebrate the founding of this magnificent theatre. Romolo Vanni's vision 100 years ago was to bring the best entertainment possible to the region and to be a major contributor to the life and well-being of the surrounding communities. His vision continues for the next 100 years with the new Park Theatre," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

In honor of the centennial occasion, The Park Theatre has established a special fund to help outfit the remaining sound, lighting and rigging needs for the new theatre. Called The 100 Fund, tax-deductible donations can be made by going to park100fund.com.

Tickets and more information can be found at theparktheatre.org/100anniversary.The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible.