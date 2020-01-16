New London Barn Playhouse Has Announced Their 2020 Summer Season

The award-winning New London Barn Playhouse is thrilled to announce the line-up for their 2020 Summer Season. The 88th Season is jam-packed with Broadway hits, and when the Barn opens for the season in June they'll be continuing a legacy of award-winning theater that audiences have come to expect and love.

The MainStage series of the 2020 Summer Season opens with the Broadway classic Anything Goes. Outrageousness onboard an ocean liner with a cast of crazy characters caught up in toe-tapping tomfoolery! "It's De-Lightful, it's De-Licious, it's De-Lovely!" You'll get a kick out of this brassy Cole Porter classic! On this boat...God knows, Anything Goes! Anything Goes runs June 17th thru June 28th, 2020.

The MainStage series continues with the glorious musical retelling of a tragic story in Titanic. All aboard the ship of dreams! Titanic makes its maiden voyage to the Barn stage in this epic musical retelling with a soaring Tony award-winning score. Come see what happens to the "unsinkable" ship when it unexpectedly hits an iceberg! Get your tickets to this chilling cruise! The original Broadway production of Titanic swept the 1997 Tony Awards winning all five awards it was nominated for including Best Musical and Best Score. The Barn Playhouse's production of Titanic will run July 1st thru July 12th, 2020.

Following Titanic, it will be time to fill the Barn with laughter with a one week run of the raucous and hilarious comedy, Boeing Boeing. American playboy, Bernard is engaged to three separate airline hostesses. Unexpected layovers cause pandemonium when all three foreign fiancés show up at his Parisian bachelor pad. Hilarity ensues in this first-class farce about love, lust and lies! Boeing Boeing runs for just one week July 15th thru July 19th, 2020.

Next up on the Barn Playhouse stage is the Tony Award winning musical classic A Chorus Line. A group of hopeful dancers "step, kick, kick, leap, kick touch" for a spot in a Broadway chorus. This vibrant musical is based on true stories from the industry's most dedicated artists. Come see them put it all on the line in this "One Singular Sensation"! A Chorus Line is the seventh longest running Broadway show in history, performing a total of 6,137 shows during its time. A Chorus Line runs for three weeks at the New London Barn Playhouse July 22nd thru August 9th, 2020.

The next MainStage production of the season will leave you dancing in the aisles with a musical based on the 1984 film, Footloose. New-kid-in-town, Ren finds himself at odds with an overbearing church minister who has convinced the city council to outlaw dancing and rock n' roll. Ren will stop at nothing to get them to kick off their Sunday shoes and shake up the town in this musical studded with 80's pop favorites! The production will run August 12th thru August 23rd, 2020.

To close out the MainStage's summer season is Always...Pasty Cline. This show pays tribute to country music sensation, Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of Patsy's relationship with her lifelong fan and friend, Louise Seger. You'll hear honky-tonk hits like "I Fall to Pieces", "Walking After Midnight", "Lovesick Blues", and so much more! You'd be "Crazy" to miss this! This last summer production will run August 26th thru September 6th, 2020 completing the Barn Playhouse's 88th season

A summer at the Barn wouldn't be complete without the historic 63rd Annual Straw Hat Revue, your first introduction to the 2020 Acting Intern Company and running June 11-14. Audiences will also be excited to know the popular Spotlight Series of Monday night cabarets is also returning, with one-of-a-kind, one night-only cabarets from the 2020 Acting Interns and Barn Alumni, created exclusively for Barn patrons.

The Junior Intern Company at the Barn Playhouse are young actors and technicians between the ages of 12 and 18 years old producing five shows throughout the season. This year's Children's Theater Series is: When You Wish Upon a Star, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Twelfth Night, The Twelve Dancing Princesses, and Disney's High School Musical. The Education Department at the Barn Playhouse also runs six weeks of summer day camps, with each week being a different theme. This year, our themes are: Making History, Barnies on Tour, Compose Yourself, The Roaring Twenties, Weird Science, and a return of last year's favorite, Barn Academy.

Single ticket sales for all productions part of the 88th summer season go on sale Sunday, March 1st, 2020 on our website. Season Subscriptions and FlexPasses are currently on sale.

For more information about all of these productions, the Children's Theater Series, and tickets, visit our website nlbarn.org or call our box office at 603.526.6710.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You