New London Barn Playhouse Announces Development Department Restructuring As Jody Cooper Departs Role

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced a strategic restructuring of its Development Department as the organization prepares for its 94th season on Main Street in New London, New Hampshire. As part of this shift, the position of Director of Development has been eliminated, and Jody Cooper will depart the organization following her tenure in the role.

The restructuring reflects the Playhouse’s decision to focus more directly on individual donor stewardship and personal relationship-building. With reduced federal and state arts funding, the organization plans to invest in hands-on donor engagement and expanded stewardship efforts to support the future of live theatre in the Lake Sunapee and Kearsarge region.

“Jody has been an essential part of the Barn Playhouse's story for many years, including her years of performing on the Barn Playhouse's MainStage,” said Managing Director Elliott Cunningham. “Her commitment to the Barn's mission, and her passion for the arts have shaped the development program in lasting and meaningful ways.”

During her time at the Playhouse, Cooper helped broaden the donor base, grow the annual fund, and strengthen year-round relationships with supporters. She contributed to the expansion of business sponsorships and played a role in elevating the Playhouse’s philanthropic presence in the region. Her work supported a foundation that leadership says will continue to guide the organization’s development efforts.

“She worked tirelessly to uplift our mission, advocate for the arts in our community, and inspire generosity. We are deeply grateful for her contributions during her time here,” said Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin.

Looking ahead, the Barn Playhouse plans to adopt a collaborative model for fundraising, with staff leadership participating directly in donor cultivation, stewardship initiatives, and personalized outreach. “We want every donor and stakeholder to feel they have a seat at the table,” Cunningham added. “Our supporters are the heartbeat of this theatre. Their investment ensures that the Barn Playhouse remains a thriving cultural home for generations to come.”

The organization expressed its appreciation for Cooper’s years of service and noted the legacy she leaves at the Playhouse. As preparations continue for the upcoming 94th season, the Barn Playhouse will introduce new opportunities for donors and community partners to engage with its programming, with additional details to be announced in the coming months.