New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents A TEMPEST PRAYER

New Hampshire Theatre Project's new play development program, SoloStage will continue this March with Peter Josephson's A Tempest Prayer, a one-man retelling of Shakespeare's The Tempest. Josephson skillfully depicts the multitude of characters in what is thought to be Shakespeare's last play written alone. A Tempest Prayer holds true to the tragic-comedy of the source material while the story of a father's reckoning with his power and his past is brought into the present day.

A Tempest Prayer runs from March 19 through 21 for online and limited in-person audiences. A Tempest Prayer is made possible through generous sponsorship from JCM Management, Hub Entertainment Research, and Piscataqua Savings Bank.

Shakespeare's story follows an exiled leader who uses magic to restore his daughter to power, while teaching her that the mighty must show mercy. First performed in 1611, The Tempest explores the consequences of European settlement in the New World. Josephson's reimagining is focused on Prospero, and his struggle to journey from darkness and isolation, through rage, and ultimately towards love and forgiveness. "A Tempest Prayer is born of twin impulses: a long desire to play with an extended process of theatrical exploration and discovery in the Michael Chekhov technique," explains Josephson. "And then later to find an artistic response to the lives we are living in 2020. For me that artistic response isn't only a "production," but more importantly a hunkering down into a re-evaluation of the ways and purposes of making theater."

The SoloStage program has supported the creation of two new works so far, The Adventures of Sleepyhead by Gemma Soldati and Where Do I Begin? Stephanie Lazenby - the A Tempest Prayer will conclude the program for the 2020 - 2021 MainStage Season. "We've had such an overwhelming response to SoloStage," says NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. "From around the country we've had artists and producers commend us on our ability to not only make theatre safely during COVID, but to continue to support innovative and provocative theatre. I can't thank our artists enough for diving into this experiment with all of their heart."

And it's not only the solo performers that have made these shows happen. Soldati, Lazenby, and Josephson have been in partnership with a small but mighty team of designers, dramaturgs, and collaborators that have helped bring their vision to the stage. NHTP founder Genevieve Aichele, and Company Artists CJ Lewis and Tayva Young will be working with Josephson as he wrestles with the world of magic and humanity that lives on Prospero's storm-riddled island.

For more information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2020-2021 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org