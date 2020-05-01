New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces Next Session of COUCH TO MIC

New Hampshire Theatre Project announces the next session of their riotous Couch to Mic five-week improvisational comedy training and performance class. This workshop begins on Tuesday, May 12th and runs from 7:00pm to 8:30pm for five consecutive weeks culminating in an online performance on the NHTP YouTube Channel. Couch to Mic is taught by NHTP Company Artist Stephanie Lazenby who maintains the same high standard of writing and performance instruction, adapted to an online setting. For more details, visit, www.nhtheatreproject.org.

"When all of THIS started I thought a lot about performance and comedy." says Stephanie Lazenby, "I never questioned if comedy was okay or necessary. We need comedy. We need to laugh, feel good and to connect with other people - but I did question the HOW. How does stand-up, or any type of live comedy performance - which depends on a live audience - translate to an online setting? Couch to Mic was designed to get you off of your couch, meeting other people and into a theatre in front of a live audience. How does that translate, when we are all on our couch?"

With one online session of Couch to Mic completed, we know that translating comedy online works. Mo Conley, who has taken class online says, "I definitely still felt the same camaraderie with the class, which is a very important part of Couch to Mic. The feedback we give each other is fantastic. It felt like a safe environment to express ourselves, just like the in-person environment." Leslie Pasternack, a performer and owner of Lemon Punch Theatre Lab agrees, "Taking Couch to Mic online was fascinating and extremely fun! I have taken the class in person and on Zoom and Stephanie Lazenby always keeps the mood upbeat and gives us really useful feedback as we shape our material. I highly recommend this class for anyone looking to have fun, connect with a group of talented people, and take their creativity to the next level."

There are a few exciting advantages in Couch to Mic being online. Stephanie says, "Now, participants aren't limited to living in the Seacoast, so really you can live anywhere and take the class. Plus, the performance is uploaded onto NHTP's YouTube channel, which allows a wider audience for the show. Plus, NHTP Company Artist CJ Lewis does an incredible job in editing the show."

Couch to Mic students participate via Zoom on either a computer or smartphone. Instruction is given through this method, and students have the same opportunity to introduce themselves, explore their stories, and learn performance skills.

"This program was intentionally designed for anyone interested in exploring stand-up comedy and we know those skills gained translate to a number of other settings. For example, humor and laughter can be so helpful to resolving conflict and even healing." explains Catherine Stewart, NHTP Artistic Director. New Hampshire Theatre Project continues its mission of sparking conversation, connecting individuals and strengthening community through programs like, Couch To Mic.

For more information about the workshops, classes and training at New Hampshire Theatre Project during the Covid-19 Global Pandemic, visit nhtheatreproject.org.





