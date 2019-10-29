New England's Newest Performing Arts Center Presents Benefit Performances During Construction

The Park Theatre has announced they will produce two benefit events in November at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

On Friday, November 8, at 7:30pm, The Park Theatre will present a Stage2Screen exclusive regional screening of the Tony® Award-nominated Broadway musical, A Night with Janis Joplin. Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A Night with Janis Joplin, written by Randy Johnson and directed by Emmy Award® Winner David Horn and Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences-icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith. In this riveting and spectacular production, Janis is portrayed by Mary Bridget Davies, Tony Award® Nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. All tickets are $15.00 each.

On Saturday, November 16, at 8pm, the award-winning Boston-based blues-rock group, The Chris Fitz Band, will perform a live concert. Since 2002, The Chris Fitz Band has received more than a dozen music awards, including a 2002 Boston Music Award, 2005 Boston Blues Challenge Winners Award, as well as numerous songwriting and best guitar player awards. Blues Audience Magazine awarded Chris and the band "Outstanding Guitar Player Award" in 2015 and "Outstanding Blues Band Award" in 2007.The band has toured around New England for the last 25 years and has also spread its wings as far as Europe, Memphis, and California. It's a thunderous band with grooves that pay homage to all areas of American Roots Music, including Hendrix, Clapton, Albert Collins and so many more. All tickets are $20 each.

Both events will take place at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey at 20 Webster Street. The bar will be open for beverage sales, and food will also be sold. Tickets and information can be obtained by calling The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or by visiting the website www.theparktheatre.org.

These events will support the new Park Theatre that is scheduled to open in 2020. The two auditorium state-of-the-art performing arts complex is currently under construction in downtown Jaffrey.

The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock region in almost one hundred years. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers as well as plays from New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions, and movies from new releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. It will also present HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera. Additionally, it will provide after school theatre craft programs and filmmaking courses. Finally, it will generate over two dozen new jobs and promote business and real estate development in Jaffrey and the surrounding communities.





