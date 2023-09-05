New Documentary About Indigenous Peoples Fight Over Seized Sacred Land Screens at Park Theatre

A new documentary film chronicling the United States government’s forced removal of Indigenous Peoples from their sacred Black Hills— Lakota Nation vs. United States will screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre starting this Friday, September 8 at 7:00 pm and continue through September 12.

The Black Hills is an isolated mountain range rising from the Great Plains of North America in western South Dakota and extending into Wyoming. The sacred land was stolen from the Lakota people in violation of treaty agreements. Lakota Nation vs. United States is a searing, timely portrait of resistance. The film explores the ways America has ignored its debt to indigenous communities and ponders what might be done today to repair the wrongs of the past.

Directed by Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, the award-winning film is a provocative, visually stunning testament to a land and a people who have survived removal, exploitation, and genocide – and whose spirit is irrepressible.

For more information and to become involved with Lakota’s movement, go to https://www.blackhillsjustice.org/.

The film will have five screenings: Friday, 9/8 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, 9/9 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, Sunday, 9/10 at 4:00 pm, and Tuesday 9/12 at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $10/$9 and can be purchased online at Click Here, at (603) 532-8888, or at the theatre’s box office.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre is completely accessible.