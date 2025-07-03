Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK is Coming To The Barnstormers Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barnstormers Theatre will present Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" July 10-19. Directed by Ilyse Robbins, the play is the second production of the theater's 95th season.

Written by legendary playwright Neil Simon, "Barefoot in the Park" inspired the classic film of the same name, which helped launch the careers of Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. Newlyweds Paul and Corie couldn't be more different-he's a buttoned-up lawyer, and she's a free spirit with a knack for turning everyday life into an adventure. When everything that can go wrong does, hilarity ensues.

"'Barefoot in the Park' is a wonderful, heartwarming romantic comedy," said Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist.

The cast includes Jennifer Ellis as Corie, Sam Simahk as Paul, Deanna Dunmyer as Mother, Michael Marotta as Velasco, and Scott Cote as the telephone man. The delivery man will be played by Doug Shapiro and various community members who have volunteered for walk-on roles throughout the run.

Rounding out the "Barefoot in the Park" creative team are Carolyn Abraham (props design), Catherine O'Brien (costume shop manager), Michele Begley (production manager), Kevin Dunn (lighting design), Jacob Erdody (assistant stage manager), Janie Howland (scenic design), Peggy R. Samuels (production stage manager), Kat Shepard (costume design) and Ivy Smith (technical director) . The Barnstormers Theatre's 95th season is led by Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist.

"Barefoot in the Park" is dedicated to the memory of Elaine "Andi" Anderson (1934-2024), a longtime Barnstormer who played Corie in the original Barnstormers Theatre production in 1967.

"Barefoot in the Park" opened on Oct. 23, 1963, at the Biltmore Theatre on Broadway. The production played 1,530 performances, making it Neil Simon's longest-running hit. It received four 1964 Tony Award nominations and won the award for best direction of a play, presented to Mike Nichols.