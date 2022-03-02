NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS Announced At The Majestic

Join the Majestic for Nana's Naughty Knickers on March 11 - 13, 2022.

In this comedy by Katherine DiSavino, Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she'll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested - or worse - evicted?

Majestic's production is directed by A. Robert Dionne and stars Catherine Andruskevich, Maria Barry, Carole Bilodeau, Dan Bilodeau, Cody Goodwin, Tess Hodges, Alex Lemay, Pepper Nappo and Zakaria Tber of Nashua.

Join us for "Nana's Naughty Knickers" on Friday and Saturday, March 11 & 12 at 7pm and on Sunday, March 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for Covid safety guidelines. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.