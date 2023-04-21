Majestic To Present THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

The Majestic Academy of dramatic arts will present The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on May 19 - 21! Majestic's Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Becky Rush.

This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life. Dramatized by Joseph Robinette from the story by C.S. Lewis / This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan.

All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowing of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more.

The supporting characters are also here: the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals, along with Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun.

Join us for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Friday May 19 at 7pm, Saturday May 20 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, May 21 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page Street Manchester, NH 03109. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.