Majestic Theatre to Present CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Next Month

Majestic Theatre will present “Catch Me If You Can” on Friday, July 14 at 7pm, Saturday, July 15 at 7pm and on Sunday, July 16 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance.

Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Marc Shaiman Scott Wittman / Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Majestic's Catch Me If You Can is directed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit Click Here for more information.

