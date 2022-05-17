Magician BJ Hickman Will Be a Guest Performer at John Davidson's Club Sandwich

New Hampshire magician BJ Hickman will be opening this summer's guest series of performers Thursday night, June 30 at veteran TV host, movie actor, and recording artist John Davidson's New Hampshire performance venue, "Club Sandwich", in Sandwich, NH.

According to Hickman, "This night will be special for me, and for attendees who appreciate a humorous magic show. Not only will I be introduced by TV legend John Davidson, but the second hour of the night, I'll be teaching magic to the audience." The interactive magic class for adults and school age children will include magic from Hickman's book, "Magic Speaks Louder than Words," some magic supplies, and the book! Hickman teaches magic tricks, curiosities, and diversions to adults who work with children, especially teachers and health care professionals. His speaking presentations for pediatric doctors and nurses ("PediaTRICKS") have taken him all over the country to conferences, conventions, hospitals, and seminars. Often as much fun as the show itself, volunteer audience members take to the stage as they perform magic for the first time.

Magician BJ Hickman entertains family audiences primarily in New England and throughout the US. Hickman is a regular performer at Hollywood's Magic Castle and several other venues in the Los Angeles area and Palm Beaches in Florida.

John Davidson is known for countless TV appearances (as host of "The Hollywood Squares," 'That's Incredible," and 80 time guest host of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson"). He was featured in Disney movies, Broadway shows, and 13 Columbia record albums.

And after Hickman's June 30 magic show and class, one more talent that may be added to Davidson's accolades is that of "magician"!

This is Club Sandwich's second summer season. Club Sandwich is a live, intimate music and variety venue located at 12 Main Street, Center Sandwich, NH.

Details and tickets for the Thursday, June 30, 7:00PM Hickman Night of Magic at Davidson's Club Sandwich in Center Sandwich, NH are available at https://www.johndavidson.com/guests. Tickets are $25 in person, and $10 via Zoom.