Local Libraries Join Park Theatre For Screening Of MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

Four local libraries have joined The Park Theatre for a special preview screening of the critically-acclaimed movie Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. The special premiere preview screening is on Friday, August 5 at 5pm.

If you present your library card, you are admitted for $5 instead of the usual $9 or $8 ticket price. The libraries include the Jaffrey Library, the Peterborough Town Library, the Ingalls Library in Rindge, and the Frost Free Library in Marlborough. Library card screening patrons will receive official Marcel stickers.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On began as a series of short viral films and a highly successful children's book. The new feature film has become the #1 independent movie of the summer. Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connections in the smallest corners.

Actor-comedian Jenny Slate supplies the voice of Marcel in this stop-action animated movie. Jenny also co-wrote Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. Jenny was born and grew up in Milton, Massachusetts. Legendary actress Isabella Rossellini supplies the voice of Marcel's grandmother, Connie. Peter Bonerz does the voice of The Maestro. Peter is an accomplished stage, motion picture, and television actor. He is best known for playing Jerry Robinson, the dentist, on The Bob Newhart Show. Peter was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

To promote summer reading, the producers of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On have partnered with the American Library Association.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On will be shown at The Park Theatre from Friday, August 5 until Thursday, August 11, with no screening on Monday, August 8. Regular tickets for Marcel The Shell With Shoes On can be purchased by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Tickets are $9 and $8. Library card discounts for the August 5, 5pm screening must be made at the box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.