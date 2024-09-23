Laurie Berkner Brings Halloween Party Concerts To Concord

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kids' music superstar Laurie Berkner invites families to monster-boogie on down and stop in for a spell at two "Halloween Party Concerts" at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street, Concord, NH.

"I'm so excited to continue the tradition of my Halloween concerts in Concord, NH!" says Laurie Berkner. "I love being part of the incredible community celebration and getting to sing and dress up in costumes with my fans for the holiday. We'll march like dinosaurs and swim like fish as we climb aboard the Halloween Train together!"

Laurie's Halloween concerts are a mix of Halloween songs, Laurie Berkner hits, and well-loved songs that are rarely played at Laurie's shows. As a special treat for Concord audiences, Laurie will also perform songs from her new album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween. Laurie will treat little tricksters to songs like "Halloween Train" and "Which Witch." She'll have everyone singing along to "What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?," "Monster Boogie," "I Picked One Pumpkin," and "Choc-o-lot In My Pock-o-lot," and an array of such Laurie Berkner hits as "We Are the Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," "The Goldfish," "Moon Moon Moon," and "Pig On Her Head."

Kids and grownups alike are encouraged to come in costume, bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads!) and get set for an un-boo-lievably fun time.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album was released in June of this year. Laurie's 16th album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween, was released on September 6, 2024.

