LEADING LADIES Comes to the Majestic Theatre Next Week

Majestic Theatre presents Leading Ladies by Ken Ludwig on February 17 - 19, 2023.
In this hilarious comedy by the author of "Lend Me A Tenor" and "Moon Over Buffalo", two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady's vivacious niece, Meg, who's engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there's a wide world out there, but it's not until she meets "Maxine and Stephanie" that she finally gets a taste of it.
Leading Ladies stars: Samantha Ahern, Kelsee Allan, Chad Boutin, Laura Hoglund, Ryan Janelle, Don Laduke, Greg Parker and Michael Schottle.
Join us for "Leading Ladies" on Friday and Saturday, February 17 & 18 at 7pm and Sunday, February 19 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.
