Ken Burns New Film THE AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Be Previewed at Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Renowned documentarian Ken Burns' new upcoming film, THE AMERICAN BUFFALO, will be previewed at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Sunday, August 20. About forty minutes of clips from the documentary will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session presented by the film’s writer, Dayton Duncan, who lives in Rindge.

The two-episode, four-hour film traces the buffalo’s long history and relationship with Native people, stretching back 10,000 years; chronicles the animal’s tragic near-extermination in the late 1800s; and then tells the story of the diverse and unlikely collection of Americans who set out to save the buffalo from extinction.

Duncan has collaborated with Burns as a producer and writer for more than thirty years (including COUNTRY MUSIC, THE DUST BOWL, THE NATIONAL PARKS, LEWIS & CLARK). He has won numerous awards, including two primetime Emmys. He will introduce the preview and conduct a post-screening Q&A with the audience.

The Sunday, August 20, 4 pm event is a fundraiser for The Park Theatre. Tickets are $20, and children 12 and under are free.

A VIP reception before the film, at 3 pm, includes a personal meeting with Dayton as well as live piano music from the film performed by Will Duncan. VIP tickets are $35 each, including the film and the special reception. Tickets are available at the box office, at 603-532-8888, and online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2256214®id=96&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheparktheatre.org%2Famerican-buffalo%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

THE AMERICAN BUFFALO debuts on PBS on October 16 and 17. Duncan’s book Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo will be published by Knopf in November.

This event is part of the theatre’s Filmmaker Series where audiences get a chance to talk to film directors, writers, editors, actors. and producers after the film is screened.

The Park Theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire at, 19 Main Street. The award-winning performing arts center is just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible and has a lounge bar.

