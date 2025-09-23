 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Jimmie 'JJ' Walker Brings Stand-Up Comedy to the Park Theatre

The event is on Friday, October 3 at 7:30 pm

By: Sep. 23, 2025
Jimmie 'JJ' Walker Brings Stand-Up Comedy to the Park Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jimmie Walker will bring his acclaimed stand-up comedy to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Friday, October 3 at 7:30 pm

James Carter Walker Jr., known professionally as Jimmie Walker, is an American actor and comedian. Walker is best known for portraying James Evans Jr. (“J.J”), the oldest son of Florida and James Evans Sr., on the CBS television series Good Times, which originally ran from 1974–1979. Walker was nominated for Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series in 1975 and 1976. 

Whether it's his first love of performing stand-up or captivating millions with his Emmy-winning role in Good Times, Jimmie Walker has entertained audiences worldwide for over four decades.




Need more New Hampshire Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Lion King
76 ratings

The Lion King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
69 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Death Becomes Her
113 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
25 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos