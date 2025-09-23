Jimmie 'JJ' Walker Brings Stand-Up Comedy to the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jimmie Walker will bring his acclaimed stand-up comedy to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Friday, October 3 at 7:30 pm

James Carter Walker Jr., known professionally as Jimmie Walker, is an American actor and comedian. Walker is best known for portraying James Evans Jr. (“J.J”), the oldest son of Florida and James Evans Sr., on the CBS television series Good Times, which originally ran from 1974–1979. Walker was nominated for Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series in 1975 and 1976.

Whether it's his first love of performing stand-up or captivating millions with his Emmy-winning role in Good Times, Jimmie Walker has entertained audiences worldwide for over four decades.