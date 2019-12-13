Holidays At Hatbox Continues With A (Slightly Late) Christmas Concert

On Saturday, December 28 at 7:30, a musical celebration of Christmas comes to the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. Tickets are $18, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

"Holidays at Hatbox" is a series of concerts celebrating various cultures through holidays and music. The celebrations, having begun with Diwali, continues with a night of Christmas music performed by "Nice & Naughty"

Peg Chaffee and Cheryl Sager, otherwise known as "Nice & Naughty", are a duo of women who perform original contemporary folk music throughout the year. They offer a cappella holiday carols in exquisite harmony and have recorded a CD of 24 carols, for continued listening throughout the season. Peg and Cheryl have graced the Barrington Soiree, The Christmas Dove, the Nashua Holiday Stroll, the Exeter Holiday Open House, downtown Portsmouth, the Strawbery Banke Candlelight Stroll, the Giving Tree in Newmarket, the Durham Tree Lighting, among many others, and will be adding Concordʼs Midnight Merriment and Manchesterʼs Holiday Market this season. They are a popular addition to any holiday event!

Band members Peg Chaffee and Cheryl Sager have been performing music for many years in various genres and bands. Their repertoire is eclectic; from touching and sentimental (nice) to saucy and suggestive (naughty). Audiences praise Nice & Naughty as "very talented and entertaining", and "great songwriters" with "wonderful harmonies".

Future "Holidays at Hatbox" concerts will celebrate Purim and St. Patrick's Day. In April, two Native American drum and vocal circles will be performing.

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





