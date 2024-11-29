ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Hosted by Joel Glenn Wixson to be Presented at the Press Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Annual Holiday Extravaganza Hosted by Joel Glenn Wixson will be held at the Press Room, 77 Daniel Street in Portsmouth NH.

“The Barefoot Guy,” Joel Glenn Wixson is taking a break from busking at his regular spot on the Vaughan Mall and going inside with some of his friends for this holiday song fest. The Extravaganza is a holiday celebration full of music and good cheer. So bring your Santa hat and your holiday spirit downtown and enjoy the music, and the other surprises the Extravaganza has in store. You never know, you might even be invited to join in for an old fashioned sing-along. You don't want to miss it! Free cover. Doors open at 6pm.

The line up includes Jonathan Blakeslee, Jonathan Booth, Emma Booth, Guy Capecelatro III, Cynthia Chatis, Carol Coronis, Chris George, Bob Halperin, Liza Lynehan, Bob Moore, Pickleback Jack, Cursed on Earth, and of course, Joel Glenn Wixson.

The event will take place on December 5th, 2024, from 7-10 pm.



