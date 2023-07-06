New Hampshire's Hillfest Celebrates a Sell-Out Ahead of 2023 Festival

The annual Hillfest Christian Music Festival, one of the fastest growing Christian music festivals in the county, has announced that for the first time in festival history they have sold out of tickets ahead of the festival. The 2023 festival will take place in New Ipswich, New Hampshire on July 15 with thousands of Christian music fans from across New England expected to attend.



“It’s going to be a special night of worship,” said Hillfest headliner Matthew West. “I’m going to be doing lots of songs from my new album, ‘My Story, Your Glory,’ as well as a bunch of songs that everyone knows and are ready to sing along to. It’s going to be so much fun!”



“We’re so grateful for all the support that we’ve received from across the region for this year’s festival,” said Hillfest festival director Chad Gibson. “We love our festival community and are so thankful for the goodness of God to be able to see the festival continue to grow and thrive.”



Hillfest 2023 will feature Matthew West, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Ben Fuller, and more in scenic New Ipswich, New Hampshire. More information can be found at HillfestEvents.com

