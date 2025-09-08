Orange Theatre Company to Present THE LARAMIE PROJECT in Amsterdam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orange Theatre Company will stage The Laramie Project, Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project’s groundbreaking play, reimagined for a new generation 25 years after its debut. The production will run in Amsterdam as part of the company’s 2025–2026 season of contemporary English-language plays.

In October 1998, 21-year-old University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was tied to a fencepost, brutally beaten, and left for dead on the outskirts of Laramie. His murder, targeted because he was gay, shocked the nation and galvanized the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. In the aftermath, members of Tectonic Theater Project traveled to Laramie to conduct more than 200 interviews with residents, creating a theatrical tapestry of journal entries, interviews, and found texts that became The Laramie Project.

Hailed as one of the most powerful works of contemporary theatre, the play examines how a community confronted hate-fueled violence and reveals both the darkest prejudices and the deepest wells of compassion found in ordinary people.

Orange Theatre Company, Amsterdam’s English-language theatre company, produces a season of contemporary plays each year to inspire and connect Dutch and international audiences. With The Laramie Project, the company brings one of the most significant queer plays of the last quarter century to the stage, offering a chance to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that remain.