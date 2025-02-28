News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Comes To The Netherlands

Performances are on March 15-16, March 20-23, and March 27-30, 2025.

By: Feb. 28, 2025
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Comes To The Netherlands Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Happily Ever After Productions will present the enchanting and laugh-out-loud musical Once Upon a Mattress, set to take the stage at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis on March 15-16, March 20-23, and March 27-30, 2025. This beloved Broadway classic, often described as Shrek before Shrek, reimagines the fairy tale of The Princess and the Pea with a fresh, witty, and heartwarming twist.

With a lively score, unforgettable characters, and a story that proves princesses come in all shapes and personalities, Once Upon a Mattress follows the unconventional Princess Winnifred as she competes for the heart of Prince Dauntless-all while facing a hilariously overprotective Queen Aggravain. The show's infectious humor, clever lyrics, and joyful spirit make it a must-see for audiences of all ages.

Directed by Sara Watts, with assistant direction and choreography by Brittany Sanders, this production brings together an outstanding ensemble, including several BroadwayWorld Award-winning performers. With two dynamic casts-Cast Mattress and Cast Pea-each performance offers a fresh and unique experience.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos