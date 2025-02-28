ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Comes To The Netherlands

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Happily Ever After Productions will present the enchanting and laugh-out-loud musical Once Upon a Mattress, set to take the stage at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis on March 15-16, March 20-23, and March 27-30, 2025. This beloved Broadway classic, often described as Shrek before Shrek, reimagines the fairy tale of The Princess and the Pea with a fresh, witty, and heartwarming twist.

With a lively score, unforgettable characters, and a story that proves princesses come in all shapes and personalities, Once Upon a Mattress follows the unconventional Princess Winnifred as she competes for the heart of Prince Dauntless-all while facing a hilariously overprotective Queen Aggravain. The show's infectious humor, clever lyrics, and joyful spirit make it a must-see for audiences of all ages.

Directed by Sara Watts, with assistant direction and choreography by Brittany Sanders, this production brings together an outstanding ensemble, including several BroadwayWorld Award-winning performers. With two dynamic casts-Cast Mattress and Cast Pea-each performance offers a fresh and unique experience.

